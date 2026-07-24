The United States, Mexico, and Canada maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of all visitors that those interested in traveling to these destinations must know to avoid issues with airlines and immigration authorities.

In that sense, one of the key points to consider before making any international trip is checking the validity of the passport, since a routine check can make it possible to renew it in time and ensure that this identification is eligible for travel.

Passport requirements that the United States demands from all travelers who want to visit the country

The United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid international travel document throughout the entire planned stay in the country and also for an additional six months after the departure date, except for the nations that are part of the so-called “6-month Club”, which will only have to present a valid passport during their stay in the country.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

Passport requirements that Mexico demands from all travelers who want to visit the country

For its part, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) also specifies that all visitors must, according to Mexican law, present a passport that is fully valid at the time of entering the country.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check the policy on this matter with the selected airline,” it warns.

Passport requirements that Canada demands from all travelers who want to visit the country

Canada also requires that a fully valid passport at the time of travel or another acceptable document be presented, depending on each nationality.

U.S. citizens have the option of presenting a valid passport, although documents such as the following are also allowed

Birth certificate

Citizenship or naturalization certificate

Native status certificate, along with photo ID

Enhanced U.S. driver’s license

In addition, permanent residents traveling by air must present a valid passport from their home country -or another equivalent acceptable travel document, as applicable- and a valid green card. If entering by water or land, only the green card will be required.

Other travel requirements that all authorities review before allowing an international trip

Travelers must also consider points such as