The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to carry out seizures on bank accounts and assets when a taxpayer files their tax return, but later fails to comply with what was agreed before the authorities.

The U.S. tax system makes it possible to negotiate tax debts through established agreements. However, failure to comply with those agreements can result in the activation of stricter collection measures.

What procedure should not be delayed to avoid IRS seizures?

Specialists explain that the greatest risk appears when the taxpayer ignores IRS notices and does not request a payment plan, an extension, or any of the available alternatives to regularize a tax debt.

If the person does not respond within the established deadlines, the agency may proceed with the collection process provided for by tax law.

What can the IRS do to collect a debt?

When the legal requirements are met and the taxpayer does not regularize their situation, the agency may apply different measures to recover the money owed.

These include:

Seizing bank accounts.

Withholding part of the salary.

Seizing certain assets in cases provided for by law.

Applying interest and fines on the outstanding amount.

Recording a tax lien on certain assets of the taxpayer.

These actions are not applied immediately, but rather form part of a procedure that includes sending notices and the possibility that the taxpayer regularizes their situation before reaching a forced collection measure.

How can IRS penalties be avoided?

Generally, it is recommended to act as soon as a notice from the agency is received.

Among the main alternatives to avoid collection measures are:

Request a payment plan .

Pay the debt within the established deadline.

Contact the IRS if there is an error or disagreement.

Respond to all official notices.

Keep contact information updated so important communications are not missed.

What happens if the taxpayer does nothing?

When a debt remains unresolved for an extended period and the taxpayer does not respond to official requests, the IRS may continue with the collection process provided by law.

For that reason, specialists advise not to ignore the agency’s letters, review each notice received, and seek a solution as soon as possible to prevent the situation from leading to more severe financial penalties or measures such as the seizure of accounts or assets.