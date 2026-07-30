The Green Card or Permanent Resident Card is an essential document for those who live in the United States under this legal status, as it is a certificate to live, study, work, or travel within the country.

In this regard, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) details on its official website when it is necessary to replace it with a new one due to the age its holder has reached.

At what age should the Green Card be replaced to remain in the country without issues

According to what the authorities detail, all lawful permanent residents who turn 14 must apply for a new one.

The only exception to this rule is if the Green Card has an expiration date set for before its holder turns 16 years old. If this does not apply, those who reach age 14 must apply again for the document.

How to process Form I-90

To replace the document, you must submit Form l- 90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card by mail or online. If approved, the new card will be received by mail.

The receipt notice that the process is underway can be used as proof of permanent resident status until the new card is finally issued and will state the following

“This notice, together with your Form I-551, Permanent Resident Card (also known as the Green Card), provides evidence of your lawful permanent resident status for 36 months from the expiration date of your Permanent Resident Card. You remain authorized to work and travel. This notice, presented together with your expired Permanent Resident Card, is proof of your status and work authorization”.