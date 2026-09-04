The New York Department of Motor Vehicles told all drivers what the fines may be for driving with an expired inspection sticker.

Drivers who have postponed this key DMV procedure will be penalized.

All vehicles registered in the state are required to undergo an annual inspection that evaluates the brakes, lights, tires, seat belts and other fundamental systems. When the established requirements are met, the vehicle receives a sticker that indicates the month and year of validity, which must be displayed on the windshield.

Driving without the corresponding proof or with an expired inspection constitutes an offense.

What New York authorities can check

During selective checks and operations carried out at strategic points, officers can carry out checks of:

The validity of the inspection sticker

The match with the vehicle registration

If relevant, the driver’s basic documentation

Fines and consequences for those who have delayed this procedure

Delaying the inspection can mean:

Financial fines (which increase over time and with repeated offenses)

Correction order that sets a deadline for compliance

Restrictions on renewing the registration or insurance

If the vehicle has serious faults, a driving ban will be issued until the corresponding inspection is carried out.