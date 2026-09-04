As the years go by, it becomes more important to find physical activities that are friendly to the human body.

Although exercises such as walking and stationary cycling have become the most recommended options for older adults, there is an option that generates more cardiovascular benefits.

It is an accessible practice that can be done either in a group or alone at home. In addition, it does not require paying for a subscription or buying expensive equipment.

It is yoga, a practice that is often set aside in favor of higher-intensity exercises such as the gym or cardio.

Acting on the body and the nervous system at the same time, it forces the heart to pump blood more intensely. This translates into a high-efficiency workout that can improve cardiorespiratory endurance over the course of sessions.

Practicing it regularly helps lower blood pressure, especially for those who suffer from mild or moderate hypertension. This is because it relaxes blood vessels and reduces activation of the “alert” nervous system.

Yoga places a strong focus on breathing techniques, deep relaxation, and mindful breathing. These factors can lower the resting heart rate and increase lung capacity.

Regarding circulation, it can improve endothelial function, which means it promotes arterial dilation.

A study published in PubMed details that physical activity significantly improves physical capacity, reduces cardiac biomarkers (indicators of heart stress), and improves quality of life.

Having a good yoga session depends not only on flexibility and doing the poses well, but also on following certain guidelines such as mindful breathing, proper alignment, mental presence, and relaxation.

One of the main benefits of exercise is that it can be done either alone at home or in groups in open spaces. Doing it accompanied or at home boosts heart health.