The national calendar of holidays in the United States includes a total of 11 federal holidays, during which various activities are put on hold to commemorate events of national and international significance.

In that sense, according to the official schedule, the next one on the list will take place on Monday, September 7, when the country will celebrate Labor Day, creating a new long weekend for 2026.

Why this Monday, September 7, is a holiday across the country

According to what USA.gov explains, in 1882, the first American unions proposed creating a date to recognize workers’ contribution to the country.

In 1894, Congress decreed that year after year the first Monday in September would be a federal holiday, which in 2026 falls on Monday, September 7.

“Across the country, this day is celebrated with marches, speeches and fireworks, among other activities,” it says.

Key information: all these places close their doors for the Monday, September 7, holiday

The Government reminds all citizens that both banks and non-essential state offices, as well as various private-sector businesses, close their doors and stop in-person service during these days.

In addition, most educational institutions, motor vehicle departments and the postal service pause their normal operations. However, it is essential to check each establishment’s regulations in case there is an exception .

Although there may be changes subject to the special schedule, both ATMs and banking apps operate normally during these days.

Other days that will be holidays across the country in 2026

According to the federal schedule, the rest of the holidays are