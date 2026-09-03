When cleaning the house, many Spaniards turn to various tricks to improve hygiene. Putting adhesive tape on the broom to sweep became one of the most effective techniques and one recommended by experts.

This method joins others that gained popularity among Spanish households thanks to social media, such as mixtures with vinegar, tricks with baking soda and other homemade solutions to make cleaning easier.

Why experts recommend sticking tape on the broom

The tape acts as a complement to the broom bristles. Its sticky surface allows it to trap light particles that often escape, such as hairs, lint, and fine dust.

Another of its main benefits is that it reduces the dirt accumulated in the bristles, which means they need less maintenance. In this context, it also helps clean under beds, sofas, or low furniture.

It is useful on different types of floors, such as ceramic, porcelain, wood, vinyl, and laminate.

How to apply the cleaning trick correctly

To properly apply this cleaning technique, the following steps should be followed: