The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reminded taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2025 federal tax return that they still have time to complete the process, but an important deadline is approaching.

According to the agency, taxpayers who requested an extension should file their federal tax return by October 15, 2026. The IRS is encouraging them to submit their returns as soon as possible instead of waiting until the final days.

The deadline taxpayers need to know

The October 15 deadline applies to taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2025 federal income tax return.

The extension provides additional time to file the return, but taxpayers should not assume that it automatically gives them more time to pay taxes they owe. The IRS has previously emphasized the distinction between the deadline to file a return and the deadline to pay any tax due.

For that reason, people who requested an extension should review their tax situation and make sure they complete any outstanding requirements before the deadline.

Who needs to take action

The IRS reminder specifically applies to extension filers who have not yet submitted their 2025 federal tax return.

The agency is encouraging these taxpayers to file as soon as they are ready. Eligible taxpayers can also use IRS Free File to prepare and submit their federal return.

Waiting until the last minute could create unnecessary problems, particularly for taxpayers who discover that they need additional information or documentation before they can complete their filing.

What happens if the deadline is missed

Taxpayers who fail to meet their filing obligations may face penalties and interest, depending on their individual circumstances.

That is why the IRS recommends that people with an extension do not wait until October to take action. Filing before the deadline can help taxpayers avoid the consequences associated with submitting a return late.

It is also important to remember that an extension to file is not necessarily an extension to pay. Any taxpayer who owes money should review what was already paid and determine whether an additional payment is required.

The irs urges taxpayers to file early

Although October 15, 2026 is the final filing deadline for taxpayers who received an extension, the IRS says there is no reason to wait until the deadline approaches.

The agency continues to encourage taxpayers to use its online services and available filing options to complete their tax obligations.

For those who requested an extension and still have not filed their 2025 federal tax return, the key date to remember is October 15. Completing the procedure before that date can help them avoid potential penalties associated with filing late.