Phone spam is a very common problem in today’s society: they are persistent, repetitive, and some people may even feel that agents are harassing them.

These unwanted sales calls can be avoided with a simple method in which you request that the attempts to contact you stop. Although it may not always be effective, it works to a large extent.

Blocking spam calls with a phrase: How do you do it?

There is a way to ask for these calls to stop coming that you can put into practice the next time you receive one. It is a particular phrase in which you request the deletion of the user’s data.

First of all, you need to answer and act quickly and clearly. The response should be brief and direct: ask for your phone number to be removed from the company’s database.

“I do not wish to receive any more calls and I request that you remove my number from your records.” This is the request: firm but polite.

How effective is this method?

This action can significantly reduce the number of future calls from that same organization. However, experience shows that it does not always solve the problem at the root.

One drawback is that companies may use different numbers to get back in touch, so the option to block unwanted calls from the mobile device may not be as useful.

Some smartphones offer alerts when a call is detected as possible spam so they can be automatically rejected. It also often happens that some senders change numbers to avoid blocks.

Spam calls with fraudulent intentions: How can you spot them?

Some calls that come in as spam may also have other intentions that are not commercial. In certain cases, the aim is to obtain personal data or scam users.

One of the main tips to avoid falling for any scam is to avoid answering with a “Yes?” when picking up the call so they cannot use the recording of your voice for identity theft purposes.

Personal data should also not be provided by this means: above all, it is recommended to protect your information and avoid interactions that could lead to an attempt at fraud.