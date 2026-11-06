The U.S. Department of State allows adults to renew a passport by mail using Form DS-82, an option for those who need to update their document without leaving home. To complete the process, they must send in their old passport, a photo and the required payment.

Who can renew a passport with Form DS-82

To use this option, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

Have a previous passport they can submit.

Have received it less than 15 years ago.

Have obtained it when they were 16 or older.

Have a document that was valid for 10 years.

Not have reported it lost or stolen.

Submit it in good condition, without major damage.

Keep the same legal name or provide official documentation of the name change.

Those who do not meet these conditions must apply for a new passport in person using Form DS-11.

Besides Form DS-82, what other documents do you need to submit?

The first step is to go to the State Department’s official website and complete Form DS-82. It can also be downloaded as a PDF and filled out by hand. Then you must print it on one side only, sign it and gather:

The completed DS-82 form.

The previous U.S. passport.

A photo that meets the official requirements. It must be stapled to the form with four staples near the outer corners. It must not be bent.

A personal check or money order made out to the Department of State.

A certified copy of the name-change document, if applicable.

The new passport is mailed back with tracking. The old document and original supporting documents are returned separately, a process that can take up to four weeks after the new passport is received.

How much it costs

The official fees to renew using DS-82 are:

Passport book $130

Passport card $30

Passport book and card $160

Those who need to speed up the process can add US$60 for expedited service, which is estimated to take two to three weeks. They can also pay an additional US$26.87 to have the passport delivered one to three days after it is issued.

Payment must be made by check or money order. Cash is not accepted.

Where to send Form DS-82

The address depends on the state of residence:

California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Texas : National Passport Processing Center, Post Office Box 640155, Irving, TX 75064-0155.

All other states: National Passport Processing Center, Post Office Box 90155, Philadelphia, PA 19190-0155.

The package must be sent through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).