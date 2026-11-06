The U.S. Department of State allows adults to renew a passport by mail using Form DS-82, an option for those who need to update their document without leaving home. To complete the process, they must send in their old passport, a photo and the required payment.
Who can renew a passport with Form DS-82
To use this option, the applicant must meet the following conditions:
- Have a previous passport they can submit.
- Have received it less than 15 years ago.
- Have obtained it when they were 16 or older.
- Have a document that was valid for 10 years.
- Not have reported it lost or stolen.
- Submit it in good condition, without major damage.
- Keep the same legal name or provide official documentation of the name change.
Those who do not meet these conditions must apply for a new passport in person using Form DS-11.
Besides Form DS-82, what other documents do you need to submit?
The first step is to go to the State Department’s official website and complete Form DS-82. It can also be downloaded as a PDF and filled out by hand. Then you must print it on one side only, sign it and gather:
- The completed DS-82 form.
- The previous U.S. passport.
- A photo that meets the official requirements. It must be stapled to the form with four staples near the outer corners. It must not be bent.
- A personal check or money order made out to the Department of State.
- A certified copy of the name-change document, if applicable.
The new passport is mailed back with tracking. The old document and original supporting documents are returned separately, a process that can take up to four weeks after the new passport is received.
How much it costs
The official fees to renew using DS-82 are:
- Passport book $130
- Passport card $30
- Passport book and card $160
Those who need to speed up the process can add US$60 for expedited service, which is estimated to take two to three weeks. They can also pay an additional US$26.87 to have the passport delivered one to three days after it is issued.
Payment must be made by check or money order. Cash is not accepted.
Where to send Form DS-82
The address depends on the state of residence:
- California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Texas: National Passport Processing Center, Post Office Box 640155, Irving, TX 75064-0155.
- All other states: National Passport Processing Center, Post Office Box 90155, Philadelphia, PA 19190-0155.
The package must be sent through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).