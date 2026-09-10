Traveling abroad is not just about buying a plane ticket and presenting your passport to board. Each territory establishes its own immigration controls, documentation requirements, and admission conditions.

Spain, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico use different systems and have specific authorities to verify that passengers meet the necessary requirements to allow entry.

What does each territory require to allow entry?

Spain, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico have different immigration requirements to allow foreign nationals to enter.

Spain, for its part, has the National Police, which controls those arriving from abroad and may require a valid passport or travel document. Depending on nationality, a visa must also be obtained, and the authorities could request proof of the purpose of travel and evidence of financial solvency, such as accommodation reservations.

In El Salvador, the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens (DGME) controls the entry of foreign passengers and requires a passport with 6 months remaining before expiration and in good condition. The need to present a visa depends on the traveler’s country of origin, so some passengers can enter without one, while others need a consular visa, a consulate visa, or a special entry permit.

In Puerto Rico, as it is a territory of the United States , international entry is governed by U.S. federal immigration rules under the control of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. International passengers must present a passport with at least 6 months of validity and a visa or an ESTA authorization if they qualify for the Visa Waiver Program.

How do these measures affect passengers?

Due to the different requirements that may be found in each country, passengers should review the specific conditions for each destination before traveling.

In addition, the requirements do not depend solely on the final destination. An international layover may subject the passenger to transit or entry rules of a third country , even when they do not plan to stay there.

Pre-trip recommendations: what you need to research before traveling to any destination

Before buying the ticket or starting the trip, it is advisable to verify which travel document the destination requires, what its validity must be, and whether a visa, electronic authorization, or prior permit is needed.

It is also important to check how long one is allowed to stay as a tourist and whether there are special conditions depending on the purpose of the trip.

The passenger should also check whether they may be asked for a return ticket, accommodation reservation, invitation letter, proof of funds, travel insurance, or health certificates.

You should also separately review the requirements of the transit countries, especially when there are international layovers.