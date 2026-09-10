United States confirmed that it will block the entry and exit of Mexicans, Colombians, and Guatemalans who have not renewed their passport on time, even with a valid visa. The measure applies at airports, ports, and border crossings throughout the country.

The State Department maintains that the passport and visa are independent documents from each other. One does not replace the other when authorizing entry.

What does the United States require of Mexicans, Colombians, and Guatemalans regarding passport renewal?

The general rule requires that the passport have a minimum validity of six months after the date of departure from the United States. This condition is added to carrying a valid visa, when applicable.

Colombia and Guatemala are part of the list of countries exempted from that requirement: it is enough for the document to cover the length of the stay . Mexico is not on that list, so its citizens must comply with the full six months.

For Mexican travelers entering by land, there are alternatives to the traditional passport:

Border Crossing Card (DSP-150)

B-1/B-2 laser visa

SENTRI card

What happens if the passport is not renewed on time?

An expired passport can prevent boarding before arriving in the United States, since airlines verify the documentation at the departure airport. Entry can also be denied upon arrival, even with reservations and confirmed tickets.

If the visa was issued in a passport that has already expired, it does not need to be reissued as long as it remains valid. In that case, the recommendation is to travel with both documents: the valid passport and the previous one with the visa.