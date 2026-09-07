Those who plan to travel to Spain, Italy, or another Schengen Area state must check their documentation before heading to the airport. For citizens of countries outside the European Union, entry requires a valid and current travel document, in addition to the specific requirements applicable to each nationality.

Checks can be carried out both before departure and upon arrival in Europe. At terminals such as Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Rome-Fiumicino, or Milan-Malpensa, a problem with the passport can prevent the passenger from boarding or cause the authorities to deny entry.

Leaving renewal until the last moment poses a risk because it is not always enough that the passport has not yet expired. Travelers subject to the general Schengen Area conditions must also verify the date of issue and the remaining validity period required to leave European territory.

How is the documentation checked before flying?

The first check usually takes place at the airline counter or during the check-in process. The company checks whether the passenger has the documents required by the destination country, and many companies use systems such as Timatic, from IATA, to consult the updated immigration conditions.

The company may refuse boarding when it finds an expired, damaged passport, or one with data that cannot be read correctly. The same may happen if the document does not retain the minimum validity required to make the trip, even if its expiration date has not yet arrived.

This prior review helps avoid transporting people who could be rejected upon arrival. Airlines may face costs, return obligations, and penalties when they carry passengers without the required documentation.

Who decides whether the traveler can enter the Schengen Area?

Final authorization does not depend on the airline. Upon arrival, it is the border control officers who examine the passport, verify the traveler’s identity, and determine whether they meet the legal entry conditions.

Spain and Italy apply the Schengen Borders Code, established by Regulation (EU) 2016/399. For citizens of third countries, the rule generally states that the passport must have been issued within the previous ten years and retain a minimum validity of three months after the planned date of departure from the Schengen Area, except for justified exceptions.For travelers who are not part of the European Union, the passport must meet two fundamental requirements:

Have a minimum validity of three months after the planned date of departure from the Schengen Area.

Have been issued within the previous 10 years.

In addition, border officers may request additional documentation, such as:

Accommodation reservation or invitation letter.

Return ticket or onward travel ticket.

Proof of sufficient financial means to cover the stay.

Documentation justifying the purpose of the trip when applicable.

What happens with Spanish and European Union citizens?

Spanish citizens and those from the rest of the European Union can travel within the community area using a valid passport or, in many cases, a valid national identity document.

However, when the trip involves leaving or entering from a third country, having a passport in good condition and within its validity period remains essential. An expired or damaged document can prevent boarding even before reaching immigration control.

For that reason, the authorities recommend checking the expiration date well in advance and renewing it before organizing the trip to avoid setbacks at airports such as Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milan or any other terminal in the Schengen Area.