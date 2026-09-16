The official 2026-2027 school year calendar for New York public schools sets all the dates on which the different schools covered by it close their doors for anniversaries or special events.

In this sense, according to the schedule, students of all levels (3rd grade through 12th grade) will have a new long weekend in September, because of the school holiday scheduled for Monday the 21st.

Why are there no classes in schools next Monday, September 21

The NYCPS schedule states that the different educational levels will begin classes last Thursday, September 10.

Within the same month, students will have an additional day off, since Yom Kippur is commemorated on September 21, and the educational institutions in the district will be closed.

Although September 21 will be the only occasion on which classes will be suspended, for this month, the schedule also indicates the following events

September 23: evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

September 24: evening conferences for high schools, K-12 schools, and 6-12 schools

September 30: evening conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K centers

In addition, the following events and commemorative days were set

October 12: Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with schools closed

November 3: Election Day

November 5: afternoon parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools and pre-K centers. Students in these schools will leave three hours early

November 11: Veterans Day, schools closed

November 12: afternoon parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and D75. Students in these schools will leave three hours early

November 19: evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12 and 6–12

November 20: afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K–12 and 6–12. Students in these schools will leave three hours early

November 26 and 27: Thanksgiving recess, schools closed

From December 24 to 1, winter recess, schools closed

In the case of private schools, each institution sets its own schedule, so it should be checked as appropriate.