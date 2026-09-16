Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are positioned as some of the most frequented cities by those who wish to visit the United States.

In this context, the U.S. visa is essential if the purpose of the trip is recreational, constituting one of the documents commonly required by the authorities when authorizing travel.

However, citizens of more than 40 countries who plan to travel in August and have not obtained a visa have a faster and equally valid alternative option to enter legally and remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days.

Who is exempt from a U.S. visa in their passport, and what documents are needed

Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States, citizens of participating nations will have the possibility of processing an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for a maximum period of 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

To carry out this trip, it is necessary to process an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If the application is approved, the document will play an equivalent role to a tourist visa and will remain valid for a period of two years, during which multiple visits may be made.

Who is eligible to travel with VWP authorization

This permit is available to eligible nationals of:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

VWP authorization: procedure for processing and associated costs

The permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all interested citizens seeking to obtain it to meet the following requirements:

Have a valid passport (electronic and with general validity of at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel).

Have a valid email address.

Provide an address and phone number.

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars.

All the steps and documents needed to carry out the process can be consulted by clicking here.