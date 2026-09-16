Among all the notices sent by the IRS, the LT11 Notice is one of the most serious: it is the last warning before the agency proceeds with the seizure of assets, wages, and bank accounts. Receiving it means the clock has started ticking, and ignoring it or responding late can result in the IRS taking the money directly from your account or your salary.

What is LT11 Notice

LT11 (also identified as Letter 1058) is the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing. It is the notice with which the IRS informs you that, in the face of an unpaid tax debt and after other prior notices have been ignored, it intends to seize the taxpayer’s assets to collect what is owed.

Unlike a lien, which is only a legal claim on property, the levy is the actual seizure: the IRS can take money from bank accounts, withhold part of your salary, or take other assets. LT11 is the formal step that authorizes that process.

LT11 grants a 30-day period from the date of the notice to act.

IRS automatically seizes from all those who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer lets the 30 days pass without acting, the IRS is authorized to proceed with the seizure. From then on, it can:

Seize bank accounts: the bank freezes the funds and, after a period, transfers them to the IRS.

Withhold part of the salary: the employer must send a portion of the paycheck to the IRS with each payment.

Seize other assets: in more serious cases, vehicles or other property.

In addition, letting the deadline pass means losing the right to a due process hearing, which reduces defense options.