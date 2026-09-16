Leaving passport renewal until the last minute can ruin a trip before it even begins. Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Costa Rica require foreign travelers to present a valid passport to authorize their entry, and those who show up with an expired document or one close to expiring may be left off the flight or turned away at the border.

What do Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Costa Rica require to authorize entry into the country

Although the three countries share the requirement of a valid passport, the conditions vary depending on the destination:

Mexico:

The National Migration Institute (INM) requires the passport to be valid and in good condition, and for its validity to cover the entire stay. It does not generally set a minimum number of months, but it evaluates each case before authorizing entry.

El Salvador:

It asks foreign travelers from outside the region for a passport with a minimum validity of six months. In addition, it may request an exit ticket from the country, proof of accommodation and financial solvency.

Honduras:

It also requires a passport with at least six months of validity for foreigners from outside the region.

Costa Rica:

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) requires a valid passport that can be read electronically. The minimum validity depends on nationality. Costa Rica reorganized all the countries in the world into four migration groups, each with its own minimum passport validity requirement. The three possible validity periods were established at 1 day, 90 days or 180 days of validity.

In the case of El Salvador and Honduras, citizens of the CA-4 bloc (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua) can travel between these countries using only their national identity document.

Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica prohibit entry to those who postponed passport renewal

The problem usually does not arise upon arrival in the destination country, but before takeoff. At the departure airport or at the border crossing of origin, the airline or migration authorities review the documentation and, if the passport is expired or does not meet the required conditions, they may deny boarding to avoid penalties at the destination.

In other words, the traveler may be left stranded even with a ticket, hotel reservation, and the entire trip paid for. That is why checking the document validity in advance is essential to avoid missing the flight.

Before traveling, it is advisable to: