More and more people are placing adhesive tape on their suitcase wheels before traveling to prevent them from accumulating dirt and bacteria during the trip.

The luggage wheels are in constant contact with airport floors, streets, stations, and public bathrooms, so they can carry dirt, dust, and other debris back home or to the hotel room.

For that reason, many travelers have started using a simple trick, covering the wheels with adhesive tape before the trip and removing it once they reach their destination.

What is the purpose of putting adhesive tape on suitcase wheels?

The main objective of this practice is to keep the wheels clean and prevent accumulated dirt from ending up on floors, carpets, or beds when entering the accommodation.

In addition, those who use this method claim that it allows:

Reducing the amount of dust and mud that accumulates on the wheels.

Making it easier to clean the luggage when returning home.

Preventing dirt residue from coming into contact with other surfaces.

Temporarily protecting the wheels during transport.

The recommendation is to use strong adhesive tape, place it over the surface of the wheels before leaving, and remove it once the trip is over.

Putting adhesive tape or cling film on suitcase wheels

Covering the suitcase wheels before a trip can serve as a simple measure to protect them during transport and, in some cases, detect whether the luggage was tampered with. However, not all materials serve the same purpose: while cling film allows the wheel to be wrapped without leaving adhesive on its components, the tape can stick, accumulate dirt, and make the wheel harder to move.

Therefore, if you want to protect the wheels without damaging them, cling film is the most convenient alternative. The recommended approach is to wrap the wheel several times, covering the surface well but without pressing too tightly or preventing it from turning freely. In addition, it is advisable to avoid leaving the material loose or able to come off during transport, allowing it to be easily removed upon arrival, and the condition of the wheels checked without leaving residue.

How to apply cling film correctly?

To put this trick into practice, you only need to follow a few steps: