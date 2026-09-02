Leaving passport renewal until the last minute can ruin a trip before it even begins. Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica require foreign travelers to present a valid passport to authorize their entry, and those who show up with an expired document may be left off the flight or be turned away at the border.

What do Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica require to authorize entry into the country

Although the three countries share the requirement for a valid passport, the conditions vary depending on the destination:

Mexico:

The National Immigration Institute (INM) requires the passport to be valid and in good condition, and for its validity to cover the entire stay. It does not generally set a minimum period of months, but it evaluates each case before authorizing entry.

El Salvador:

It requires foreign travelers from outside the region to have a passport with a minimum validity of six months. In addition, it may request a departure ticket from the country, proof of accommodation, and financial solvency.

Costa Rica:

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs (DGME) requires a valid passport that can be read electronically. The minimum validity depends on nationality. Costa Rica reorganized all the countries in the world into four immigration groups, each with its own minimum passport validity requirement. The three possible validity periods were established at 1 day, 90 days, or 180 days.

Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica ban entry to those who postponed renewing their passport

The problem usually does not arise upon arriving in the destination country, but before takeoff. At the departure airport, the airline checks the documents and, if the passport is expired or does not meet the required conditions, it may deny boarding to avoid penalties at the destination.

In other words, the traveler may be left on the ground even with a ticket, hotel reservation, and the entire trip paid for. That is why checking the document’s validity in advance is essential to avoid missing the flight.

Before traveling, it is advisable to: