Washing your feet with warm water and lemon is a simple home trick that is easy to put into practice and can enhance hygiene routines when a deeper cleaning is desired and fight bad odor.

After several hours in contact with socks and shoes, the feet can accumulate sweat, moisture, and stink.

Soaking in warm water and lemon can contribute to relaxation and complement routine cleaning, leaving a feeling of freshness.

Washing your feet with warm water and lemon: what it is for

This home trick can be used to:

Carry out a deep cleaning

Leave a feeling of freshness in the feet

Relax

Soften the skin before starting a care routine

Reduce bad odors

Warm water softens the skin and allows for easy cleaning, while lemon adds its fresh aroma.

Why this home trick can help fight bad odor

Bad foot odor usually appears when sweat and moisture remain for a long time inside footwear.

For this reason, in addition to using lemon, it is essential to wash and dry the feet properly, especially between the toes.

Soaking in warm water can help remove accumulated dirt and sweat in a relaxing way, while the lemon provides a touch of freshness.