The Argentine immigration authorities at the Ezeiza and Aeroparque airports maintain strict checks regarding the documentation required to enter the country.

One of the main requirements for foreigners is the presentation of a valid passport with the necessary permits. If it expires, entry may be denied, or boarding international flights may be prevented .

What documents does Argentina require to enter the country

To enter Argentina, all foreigners must present a valid passport. Consular authorities indicate that the minimum validity period for most countries is usually 6 months.

Depending on nationality and where you are entering from, tourist visas, a return or onward ticket, accommodation reservations, sufficient financial means to cover the stay, and medical insurance may be required .

When passport renewal is postponed or the passport has expired, the problem may appear at check-in, so boarding may be denied.

Which countries can travel to Argentina with only a national ID card

When traveling to Argentina, there are some countries whose citizens are not asked for a passport and may enter with a national ID card. They are Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

In any case, before traveling, it is recommended: