When the sink starts draining water slowly, it may be a mild blockage that can be fixed quickly and easily. A plastic bottle filled with water can be used to generate pressure inside the pipe and try to dislodge accumulated debris.

The method is simple and works on a principle similar to that of a plunger. By pressing a flexible bottle against the drain, the water comes out forcefully into the pipe.

What is the purpose of placing a plastic bottle filled with water upside down in the sink drain?

The main objective is to generate pressure inside the pipe to try to dislodge small blockages that prevent the water from flowing normally. It can be useful when the sink still drains, but it does so more slowly.

When the flexible bottle is squeezed, the water is forced into the pipe. The force generated can help move food scraps, dirt, and other compact debris.

How do you unclog the drain with a water bottle?

For the method to have a better chance of working, it is important to make the bottle opening fit as tightly as possible to the drain, since otherwise the pressure will be lost through the sides.

The procedure consists of the following steps:

Choose a flexible plastic bottle, preferably between 500 ml and 1.5 liters. Fill it almost completely with water. Remove the cap. Turn it over and place the mouth directly over the drain opening. Press to achieve the best possible seal. Squeeze the bottle firmly to force the water into the pipe. Repeat the procedure several times. Turn on the faucet and check whether the water starts flowing normally.

Why do they recommend placing a plastic bottle filled with water upside down in the drain?

The main advantage is that it allows you to try to resolve a small blockage using only water and pressure, without initially resorting to chemical products.

However, you should avoid persisting if there is no improvement after several attempts. In some cases, it is better to resort to a plunger or some specific tool for this type of situation.