En esta noticia Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador ban entry to and exit from the country for those who have postponed this passport procedure

For almost all countries, a passport is one of the most important and useful documents. Its scope is usually global and it is required as a prerequisite to enter most of the world. In this sense, some regions may ask for additional documentation such as visas and round-trip tickets.

In the case of some nations, there are international agreements that facilitate access between participants, so before traveling it is advisable to check whether the destination country is compatible with the departure country to reduce barriers when going through customs.

Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador ban entry to and exit from the country for those who have postponed this passport procedure

In most countries, the requirements for entering as a foreigner or traveling abroad are usually the same. A valid passport is mainly required:

At least 6 months of validity remaining before it expires

That it be in good physical condition, with no torn or stained pages

Additionally, they may require:

Match between the ticket details and the document

Immigration permits or visas, where applicable

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations

Mexico: the travel rules for entering or leaving

In this country, all foreigners wishing to enter will have to present a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity remaining. According to the provisions of the National Migration Institute (INM), this document is essential to avoid being denied entry.

They will also have to present, along with this document, an exit ticket, accommodation reservations, and proof of financial solvency. In some cases, they may additionally request prior processing of a visa.

Likewise, Mexicans wishing to travel abroad will also have to present a passport that meets these conditions and, if applicable, the visa required by the destination country. In addition, they will be asked to complete the Statistical Form for Mexicans (FEM).

Brazil: the travel rules for entering or leaving

Brazil requires all foreigners who want to enter or leave the country to present a passport or document that is valid for international travel, according to the current migration rules.

People who are natives of countries belonging to Mercosur may enter Brazil using only a valid national identity document, without the express need to present a passport.

However, both migration agents and airlines may deny boarding or entry when the person does not meet the travel requirements in each case. Likewise, Brazilians who want to leave the country must have the documentation required by the destination country.

Ecuador: the travel rules for entering or leaving

In Ecuador, foreigners who want to enter must present a valid and current passport with at least 6 months remaining before it expires, along with an exit ticket. In some cases, a visa may also be required, as is the case for several African countries.

For Ecuadorians who want to leave, the following will be required:

Valid and current passport or identity card to travel to any South American country

Visa for the destination country, if applicable

In some countries, proof of financial solvency may be required, such as proof of accommodation or available funds to cover the stay in the country.