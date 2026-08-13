An approved change in Florida could alter the way millions of people prove their identity while driving. The new rule establishes that state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards will include a visible mark that will make it possible to distinguish whether the holder is a U.S. citizen or not.

The measure will begin to apply as of January 1, 2027 and will affect both new issuances and document renewals carried out by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Licenses are changing: everyone who cannot prove they are legal citizens will be labeled

The new law provides that all driver’s licenses and identification cards issued or renewed in Florida must visibly indicate the holder’s citizenship status. According to the rule:

U.S. citizens will keep a standard identification.

Non-citizens will have a special mark with the letters “NC” (Non-Citizen).

The stated goal is to make it easier to identify immigration status during certain administrative and enforcement procedures.

The Government will no longer issue licenses to these foreigners

People who renew or apply for a license after January 1, 2027, will have to present the corresponding documentation to prove:

U.S. citizenship, or

Legal immigration status that authorizes the issuance of the document

The information will be reflected directly on the license or state identification card.