The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York maintains very strict regulations regarding changing the registration office or vehicle plates. According to the authorities, residents who transfer their vehicle registration to another state must surrender their state plates; otherwise, they could face suspension of their driver’s license.

According to the DMV, keeping plates active while the car is already operating under another registration can lead to administrative penalties and restrictions on driving legally again.

Which drivers could lose their plates and driver’s license

The DMV explained that all residents who transfer their vehicle registration to another state must return their New York plates before canceling the associated auto insurance. Otherwise, the state system interprets that the vehicle has been left without mandatory coverage while it still has an active registration.

This situation can lead to the cancellation of the vehicle registration, the suspension of the driver’s license, and even the inability to register new cars in the state until the pending situation is resolved.

Authorities emphasized that many drivers change plates because of moves, changes in permanent residence, or the search for cheaper insurance in other states . However, the procedure must be completed while meeting all DMV requirements.

What conditions drivers must meet to avoid penalties

The DMV reminds drivers that the process must be completed before canceling the insurance or activating the new registration in another state. This way, the driver avoids the system detecting an irregular interruption in the vehicle’s coverage.

Among the main requirements drivers must meet are the following:

Surrender the New York plates.

Properly cancel the vehicle registration .

Keep the insurance active until the process is completed.

Update the address information.

Register the vehicle under the rules of the new state.

Ignoring these obligations can create legal restrictions on driving in New York and administrative complications related to future plates, insurance, or driver’s licenses.