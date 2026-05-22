New York’s luxury real estate market could face a major tax shift in the coming months.

State lawmakers are pushing a measure that directly targets million-dollar purchases made without bank financing, a very common practice among major investors and high-net-worth buyers.

New York imposes a new tax on these homes

The proposal seeks to apply a new 1% tax on homes purchased entirely in cash for amounts above one million dollars in New York. The bill specifically targets:

Properties valued at more than USD 1 million

Homes purchased without a mortgage or bank loan

Real estate transactions made entirely in cash

How the new property tax will work

According to the initiative presented by New York lawmakers:

An additional 1% surcharge would apply

The buyer would have to pay it at the time of the transaction

It would be added to other existing property taxes and costs

The highest-value properties would be the most affected.