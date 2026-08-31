In the United States, passing the vision test is a mandatory requirement to renew a driver’s license or apply for a new one.

Although different jurisdictions may impose their own rules for issuing these permits and for vehicle registrations, there are common points they all share.

The state authorities of California, New York and Florida adhere to this requirement, although each one may establish different procedures and renewal periods.

Los Angeles: How is a driver’s license renewed in California?

To renew a driver’s license in California, the state DMV sets out the following steps:

Review the renewal notice sent by the DMV and verify whether the process can be done online or requires an in-person visit. Log in or create a MyDMV account if online renewal is enabled. Confirm that personal information and address are up to date. Complete the renewal application and pay the corresponding fee. If the DMV requires visiting an office, you must submit the application or renewal notice. At the office, the driver must register their fingerprint, pass the vision test and have a new photo taken. Take a knowledge test, only when the DMV notice indicates that it is necessary. Once the in-person process is finished, the DMV issues a 60-day temporary license while sending the permanent one by mail.

In general, California allows online renewal from 90 days before expiration up to 12 months after, as long as the conditions for using this option are met.

New York: What is required to renew a driver’s license?

In New York, the procedure can be done online, by mail or in person. For an online renewal, the main steps are:

Check the expiration date. The DMV allows renewal from one year before and up to two years after expiration. Update the address, if it has changed, before starting the process. Take a vision test with a DMV-approved provider or an authorized professional. If the professional does not upload the result directly to the Vision Registry, they must complete form MV-619. Enter the DMV online renewal system or MyDMV using a NY.gov account. Enter the required vision test information. Pay the renewal fee corresponding to the license category. When finished, you can download and print a temporary license, valid for 60 days, until the permanent document is received.

If the person must renew in person, they will need to bring their current license, the MV-2 renewal notice and a means of payment.

Miami: What does Florida require to renew a driver’s license?

In Florida, those who meet the requirements can complete the renewal through the official MyDMV portal. The general procedure is:

Check that the license is eligible for online renewal. Log in to Florida’s MyDMV portal. Identify yourself with the requested information and select the option to renew the driver’s license. Review and confirm the personal information registered with FLHSMV. Pay the renewal fee. For a Class E license, the stated state fee is US$48. Complete the application and wait for the new license to be issued. When the new document arrives, the holder must destroy the previous license.

Florida does not allow online renewal in all cases.