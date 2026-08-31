Millions of travelers can enter the United States and visit destinations such as California, Florida, Texas, New York, or Illinois, without applying for the classic U.S. visa. The key is the Visa Waiver Program, which allows legal entry for tourism or business to citizens of certain countries who obtain an electronic authorization called ESTA.

What is the Visa Waiver Program

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is a U.S. government program, managed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), that allows citizens of 42 countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without needing to apply for a traditional visa.

Instead of a visa, eligible travelers must obtain ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization): an electronic authorization requested online that determines whether the person meets the requirements to travel under the program. With an approved ESTA, the traveler can enter any state in the country, from California to New York, without a visa in the passport.

Who will be able to visit these destinations without applying for a U.S. visa

The program is aimed at citizens of the 42 countries that make up the Visa Waiver Program, including Spain, Chile, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Australia, among others. To use it, several conditions must be met: