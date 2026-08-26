Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York and Chicago are among the most popular cities when visiting the United States.

In this context, the U.S. visa is essential when the trip is for recreational purposes, being one of the generally required documents that authorities demand when authorizing travel.

However, citizens of more than 40 countries who wish to travel in September and who have not obtained a visa have another faster and equally valid alternative to enter legally and remain in the country for up to 90 days.

Who can travel in September without a U.S. visa in their passport and with what document

Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States, citizens of participating countries will be able to process an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

To travel this way, it is necessary to apply for an ESTA request through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits may be made.

Who can travel in September with a VWP authorization

This permit is available to eligible nationals of

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

VWP authorization: how to apply and how much it costs

The permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens intending to obtain it to meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27

All the steps and documents for completing the process can be found by clicking here.