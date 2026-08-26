En esta noticia
Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York and Chicago are among the most popular cities when visiting the United States.
In this context, the U.S. visa is essential when the trip is for recreational purposes, being one of the generally required documents that authorities demand when authorizing travel.
However, citizens of more than 40 countries who wish to travel in September and who have not obtained a visa have another faster and equally valid alternative to enter legally and remain in the country for up to 90 days.
Who can travel in September without a U.S. visa in their passport and with what document
Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States, citizens of participating countries will be able to process an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.
To travel this way, it is necessary to apply for an ESTA request through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits may be made.
Who can travel in September with a VWP authorization
This permit is available to eligible nationals of
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
VWP authorization: how to apply and how much it costs
The permit is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens intending to obtain it to meet the following requirements
- Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)
- Have a valid email address
- Provide an address and phone number
- Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27
All the steps and documents for completing the process can be found by clicking here.