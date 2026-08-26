Foreign travelers who want to plan a trip to the United States must cover several aspects before boarding the plane. First, they must have a passport with at least six months of validity remaining. On the other hand, they must also obtain a visa or, in the case of citizens of countries belonging to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This authorization is not the same as a visa, but it authorizes entry under the same conditions as the B1/B2. It can be used as long as the trip is for tourism or business purposes and for stays of up to 90 days.

Airports in Atlanta, New York, Dallas, and New Jersey allow legal entry: What is the VWP authorization?

ESTA is a mandatory digital permit that allows citizens of certain countries to travel to the United States without applying for a traditional visa. It is directly linked to the passport and is available for countries such as:

Germany

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Qatar

Chile

South Korea

Croatia

Denmark

Slovenia

Slovakia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Norway

New Zealand

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

United Kingdom

Czech Republic

Taiwan

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

It lasts for two years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. During this period, it can be used multiple times.

Who can access the VWP authorization?

Those who meet the following conditions can apply for an ESTA:

You are an eligible citizen or national of a VWP country.

You do not have a visitor visa.

Your trip will last less than 90 days.

The trip will be for tourism or business purposes.

What are the requirements to use the VWP authorization and enter Atlanta, New York, Dallas, and New Jersey?

To apply, those who meet the requirements must have:

A biometric passport.

Photograph.

Email address.

Address and phone number.

Emergency contact.

The current application fee is 40.27 dollars and can be paid with various payment methods.