Green tea bags can be a simple home remedy to put into practice to reduce underarm sweating.

This method consists of moistening the bags and placing them directly on the skin of the armpits for a few minutes.

According to the recommendation of Cleveland Clinic, green tea can help block pores and reduce sweat production, so some people use it as a complement to control moisture.

Why is it recommended to place green tea bags over the armpits

The main reason this method is used is its ability to help block pores and reduce sweat, thus reducing bad odors.

Green tea bags are easy to get and even easier to apply in a personal care routine, especially for those looking for natural alternatives to combat sweating.

How to use the green tea bag trick during the day

The procedure is simple and requires a few steps

Place the green tea bags in warm water

Wait for them to absorb the water

Remove them and place them under the armpits

Let them act for several minutes

Repeat the procedure daily

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda can also help fight sweating.