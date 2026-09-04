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Green tea bags can be a simple home remedy to put into practice to reduce underarm sweating.
This method consists of moistening the bags and placing them directly on the skin of the armpits for a few minutes.
According to the recommendation of Cleveland Clinic, green tea can help block pores and reduce sweat production, so some people use it as a complement to control moisture.
Why is it recommended to place green tea bags over the armpits
The main reason this method is used is its ability to help block pores and reduce sweat, thus reducing bad odors.
Green tea bags are easy to get and even easier to apply in a personal care routine, especially for those looking for natural alternatives to combat sweating.
How to use the green tea bag trick during the day
The procedure is simple and requires a few steps
- Place the green tea bags in warm water
- Wait for them to absorb the water
- Remove them and place them under the armpits
- Let them act for several minutes
- Repeat the procedure daily
Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and baking soda can also help fight sweating.