Getting a driver’s license in the United States does not always mean immediate access to all driving privileges. For teenagers and novice drivers, most states apply a graduated licensing system (Graduated Driver Licensing - GDL) that includes different stages before granting an unrestricted license.

This model seeks to help new drivers gain experience progressively and under lower-risk conditions. To advance to each stage, it is necessary to meet conditions with specific requirements.

Graduated driver licensing: What is it and what does it authorize?

Graduated driver licenses are a tiered licensing system used by all 50 states and the District of Columbia so that teenage drivers can gain experience progressively before obtaining an unrestricted license.

The system is divided into three stages:

Learner’s permit: driving is only allowed under the supervision of a licensed driver. Provisional license: allows driving with specific restrictions. Regular license: grants the same rights as a standard driver’s license for adults.

What usage conditions do GDLs have?

Most include similar requirements, even though some may vary depending on the state:

Restrictions on driving at night , usually between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. , depending on state law.

Limits on the number of passengers , especially other teenagers, except for direct family members.

Minimum period with a learner’s permit , which is usually between six and twelve months.

Required amount of supervised practice hours, normally between 30 and 50 hours, including a certain number of hours of nighttime driving.

How do you get a regular driver’s license?

To obtain this type of driver’s license, a GDL holder must meet the state requirements, which are usually: