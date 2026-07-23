New York’s transportation network continues to expand with a rail project that promises to change the way thousands of people travel every day.

The initiative includes the addition of new Metro-North stations to improve the connection between the East Bronx and Manhattan , as well as offering faster access to other destinations.

The project will make it possible to significantly reduce travel times and expand public transportation options.

When the new train station opens in New York

The new station is part of the Penn Station Access project in the Metro-North network. Although the work is ongoing, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) expects service to begin in 2027.

Four stations are planned to open:

Co-op City

Morris Park

Parkchester/Van Nest

Hunts Point

How they expect transportation to improve

The MTA expects the expansion to transform mobility in the East Bronx by offering direct rail service to Penn Station, in Manhattan, without relying solely on the subway or buses.

Among the main improvements planned are:

Travel times reduced by up to 50 minutes for many passengers.

Direct connection between the East Bronx, Manhattan, Westchester and Connecticut.

Greater system reliability by adding a new rail alternative.

Better access to jobs, educational centers and services for communities with less public transportation available.

Who will benefit from this new train station

The main beneficiaries will be those who live near the future stations in:

Co-op City

Morris Park

Parkchester/Van Nest

Hunts Point