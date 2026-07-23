Walking along the edge of the street wearing a white shirt is a safety practice that pedestrians choose when they have to walk along the edge of a road with traffic.

In the North Carolina Driver Handbook (North Carolina Driver Handbook), this recommendation is part of the safety measures that pedestrians should take to be more visible to drivers.

Walking down the street wearing a white shirt: what does it mean

The guide indicates that when a pedestrian must walk along a road or street without a sidewalk, wearing or carrying a white garment helps motorists can spot them more easily , particularly in low-light situations.

In that sense, since pedestrians should do everything possible to remain visible when traveling near the street, this practice can increase visibility and is recommended to reduce accidents.

Other recommendations for pedestrians who have to walk along a street without a sidewalk

In addition to trying to increase their visibility, the manual advises pedestrians to

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic

Do everything possible to be visible

Be prepared to get out of the way in an emergency

At night, use a flashlight

Specifically, the importance of walking on the left side lies in the fact that this will allow the pedestrian to see moving vehicles head-on and react more quickly in case something goes wrong.