Travelers from California, New York, Texas, Florida, and the rest of the United States who plan to travel internationally in September should pay special attention to the travel document they present before leaving the country.

The passport card, known as the passport card, is an identification that certifies both U.S. citizenship and the holder’s identity. However, it has a fundamental limitation: it is not valid for air travel outside the United States.

What a passport card is and what it is for

The passport card is a plastic document, roughly the size of a credit card and without visa pages.

However, it can be used to travel to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and certain Caribbean destinations, as long as the trip is made by land or sea.

It has the same validity period as the passport book:

10 years for adults

5 years for those under 16

Difference between the passport book and the passport card

The main difference is that the passport book allows international travel by:

Air

Land

Sea

The passport card, on the other hand, can only be used for certain land and sea trips.

This means that to leave the United States, only the passport booklet will be accepted, and no other version.