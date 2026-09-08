The Texas Department of Public Safety can suspend the driver’s license of anyone convicted of possessing, using, altering, or lending a fraudulent identification document, under the state’s Transportation Code. The rule applies to people under 21 who possess a counterfeit ID to appear legally old enough, as well as individuals who use or provide a fraudulent driver’s license to someone else.

The measure is established under Chapter 521 of the Texas Transportation Code and takes effect following a court conviction. Simply carrying the document inside a vehicle does not, by itself, trigger an automatic suspension. The license can be suspended for between 90 days and one year, depending on the period ordered by the court.

What fake documents can lead to a license suspension in Texas?

Texas law specifically addresses minors under 21 who possess an identification document that is “deceptively similar” to an official license or certificate, unless it clearly displays the phrase “NOT A GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT” in visible red lettering.

The rules also cover people who alter, manufacture, use, or lend a driver’s license. Authorities can take action when someone uses identification that falsely represents the holder’s identity or legal status.

Offenders may face community service, confiscation of fraudulent IDs and additional penalties. Imagen Ilustrativa generada con Chat GPT

A law enforcement officer may confiscate a document that improperly imitates an official license or identification card and does not contain the required warning. Providing false information when applying for a driver’s license or certificate can also constitute an offense.

Documents and conduct covered by the law:

Fake identification used to appear 21 or older

Altered or forged driver’s licenses

Lending a driver’s license to another person

Possessing more than one valid, current driver’s license

Providing false information on a driver’s license or certificate application

What penalties can the driver face?

Once a conviction is issued, the Department of Public Safety suspends the driver’s license for the period established by the court. If the judge does not specify the duration, the suspension is set at one year.

For people under 21, additional penalties may apply. Depending on whether the offense is a first violation or a subsequent one, the court can impose between 8 and 12 hours of community service.

The fraudulent identification document can also be confiscated by authorities and will not be returned to the person who possessed it.

How can a suspended license be reinstated?

After the suspension period expires, the driver must complete the necessary reinstatement process with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver must also pay a $100 reinstatement fee once the suspension period has ended. The payment is required to restore the driving privilege under the applicable Texas rules.

The key distinction is that the suspension is tied to a conviction for the covered offense, not simply to having a fraudulent document inside a vehicle. Drivers who are convicted can face both the loss of their driving privileges and additional penalties related to the fraudulent identification.