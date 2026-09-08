Qatar, one of the biggest players in the global energy market, set its sights on Mexico with an ambitious goal: to help turn it into an energy and industrial power on the continent.

Through a trade mission and a series of bilateral meetings, both countries are exploring a strategic alliance around natural gas, technology, and infrastructure, at a time when Mexico is seeking to diversify its energy supply and attract foreign capital.

Qatar wants to turn this Latin country into a world power

The approach took place within the framework of the Qatar-Mexico Trade Mission 2026, promoted by the Mexican Energy Council (COMENER), headed by its president, engineer Juan Acra. The agenda of bilateral meetings focused on strengthening energy cooperation and exploring opportunities for technological development and infrastructure.

Qatar is one of the main global players in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market and brings decades of investment in innovation and logistics in the sector. The underlying idea is that knowledge and capital translate into concrete projects that strengthen Mexico’s position within the global energy market.

It will supply it with the latest technology

The alliance is not limited to natural gas. During the meetings, Mexico was presented to the Qatari delegation as an exporting power with a competitive industrial ecosystem, and high-value sectors were put on the table:

Semiconductors and electronic manufacturing:

Jalisco was highlighted as a leader in semiconductor design in Mexico and Latin America and is home to seven of the world’s 25 leading electronic manufacturing companies.

Technology and innovation:

The State of Mexico highlighted its commitment to electric mobility, artificial intelligence, and data centers (it went from 8 to 20 in three years), while Nuevo León showed its base of more than 4,500 transnational companies.

Sustainability and other areas:

The opportunities were aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, prioritizing agribusiness, food security, energy sustainability, pharmaceutical development, and sustainable mining.