En esta noticia What are the SSA payment dates for September?

Social Security has already begun making the deposits corresponding to September. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) received their benefits on the first Tuesday of the month, and beneficiaries who had received their payments before May 1997 received their payments on Thursday, September 3. A new round arrives this Wednesday, September 9.

The SSA payment schedule is organized in stages and groups beneficiaries according to their date of birth and, in some cases, according to the benefit claimed.

September has just begun, and so far, only one group of beneficiaries has received their payments. The dates are as follows:

SSI beneficiaries: Tuesday, September 1.

Beneficiaries who have received their payments before May 1997: Thursday, September 3.

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Wednesday, September 9.

Born between the 11th and the 20th: Wednesday, September 16.

Born between the 21st and the 31st: Wednesday, September 23.

What should be done when the benefit is not received on time?

If the corresponding benefit is not received on time, SSA recommends waiting an additional three days before contacting the agency.

Important information: What should be taken into account to avoid delays in deposits?

In some cases, delays in this process are due to the registered data being out of date. Therefore, it is advisable to check the official SSA website at My Social Security.