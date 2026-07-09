The migration offices of Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil continue applying strict controls to those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. The lack of an updated document can lead to delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry or exit from the territory.

At the same time, airlines and border agencies continue to require the presentation of a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities emphasize that each case remains subject to the immigration regulations of the destination country and the airlines’ policies.

Attention: what happens in Argentina with expired passports

Argentina requires foreigners from countries outside MERCOSUR and associated countries to present a valid passport to enter or leave the country. Migration authorities warned that an expired passport can result in denial of entry, prevent boarding on international flights, or cause problems during border checks.

In contrast, citizens of MERCOSUR countries and associated states, such as Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela, can enter Argentina using a national ID card or valid identity document authorized by regional agreements, without needing to present a passport for most tourist trips.

For their part, Argentine citizens traveling to destinations outside the regional bloc must have a valid passport, since this document remains mandatory for entry into many countries. For that reason, the authorities recommend checking in advance the validity of all documentation before undertaking an international trip.

What Paraguay requires to enter or leave the country

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay indicates that for all non-resident visitors, presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory both for entering and leaving the country.

However, for nationals belonging to MERCOSUR countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

Attention: what happens in Brazil with expired passports

Brazil requires foreigners to present a valid passport or travel document to enter or leave the country, in accordance with current immigration regulations.

Citizens of MERCOSUR countries and associated states can enter Brazil using a valid national identity document, without needing to present a passport for tourist travel in most cases.

Migration authorities and airlines may deny boarding or entry into Brazilian territory when the passenger presents expired documentation or documents that do not meet the requirements for travel.

For their part, Brazilian citizens traveling abroad must have the documentation required by the destination country, so it is recommended to check the validity of the passport or identity document before beginning the trip.

What documents migration authorities usually review

Before authorizing international travel, migration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: