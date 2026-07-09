The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers. The benefit directly reduces the tax owed, and if the amount exceeds it, the taxpayer can receive the difference as a refund.

Although most taxpayers usually have children, the IRS clarifies that the EITC can also be claimed without qualifying children as long as the basic eligibility requirements are met.

What are the requirements to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit?

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) had a maximum amount of 8,046 for fiscal year 2025, which was filed at the beginning of 2026. This amount varies depending on the number of qualifying children and the income level.

To claim this benefit, you need to meet:

Have earned income from work such as wages, tips, and fees.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN) to work in the country.

File the tax return on time and properly.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien who meets IRS conditions.

Do not file a return under the Married Filing Separately status.

Do not file Form 2555 to exclude income earned abroad.

Meet the income limits.

Who qualifies to receive them?

Those who have a qualifying child qualify to receive this particular amount, in addition to meeting the previous requirements.

A qualifying child is understood to mean:

Be a child, stepchild, adopted child, sibling, grandchild, or other relative.

Be under 19 years old or under 24 if studying full time, except if they have a permanent disability.

Have lived with the taxpayer in the country for more than half the year.

Have a valid SSN.

What are the amounts per child?

The amounts vary depending on whether or not the taxpayer has children: