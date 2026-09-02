El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua maintain strict requirements for entry and exit from the country that all foreigners intending to travel should know to avoid any inconvenience, whether with the authorities or with the airlines.

Having a passport that is fully valid and in good physical condition is essential in this regard, so checking the specific requirements of each of these nations is necessary to renew the document on time if it does not meet the standards.

Passport requirements that El Salvador asks of all travelers

The Directorate General of Migration and Foreigners states that all citizens must present a passport that is valid and in good condition.

The only exception to this requirement applies to citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, who may travel presenting only their identity document, also valid and in good condition.

Passport requirements that Honduras asks of all travelers

In this case, the National Institute of Migration also indicates that citizens of Nicaragua, Guatemala, and El Salvador may travel with their identity document.

However, all other travelers must have a passport with at least six months of future validity.

Passport requirements that Nicaragua asks of all travelers

For its part, Nicaragua also requires the presentation of a passport with more than 6 months of validity or a valid ID card, depending on the traveler’s nationality.

In addition, an entry fee of 10 dollars is required, from which citizens of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala are exempt.

General rules to consider before flying to El Salvador, Honduras, or Nicaragua

To authorize these transfers, the authorities will require