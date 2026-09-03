Those traveling to the United States without a visa, using the Visa Waiver Program (ESTA), must meet a key requirement that many overlook: the passport must be electronic and contain biometric data. Without that chip, the traveler cannot use the program and may be left off the flight.

What the United States requires to authorize entry into the country without a visa

To enter the United States without a visa through the Visa Waiver Program, it is mandatory to have an e-passport: an electronic passport with an integrated chip that stores the holder’s biometric information.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), all travelers using the Visa Waiver Program must have an e-passport. This document is recognized by a special symbol (the chip icon) printed on the cover, and it meets international security standards for storing the passport’s and its holder’s data.

Without that biometric passport, the traveler does not qualify for the program and cannot obtain or use ESTA authorization to enter the country by that route.

Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois prohibit entry to foreigners with ESTA but without an electronic passport

If a person wants to travel without a visa but their passport is not electronic, there are two options: renew the passport for a biometric version (most countries already issue only e-passports) or, if that is not possible in time, apply for a traditional tourist visa at the U.S. consulate, including an interview.

It is important to verify this requirement in advance, since the airline checks the documentation at check-in and may deny boarding if the passport does not meet the conditions for traveling under the program.