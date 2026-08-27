The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is the agency responsible for issuing and renewing driver’s licenses within this territory. In order to identify and penalize high-risk drivers, it implemented a point violation system.

In this way when a person commits a violation, a certain number of points is added to their driving record and when a particular total is reached, the agency can suspend their driver’s license and impose financial penalties.

How does the point system work that can get your driver’s license taken away?

The DMV Point System of New York aims to identify drivers who commit violations often. These are not accumulated just by receiving a ticket, but the driver must be found guilty of the offense for it to be added to their record.

The total number of points is calculated by using as a reference the date on which each violation was committed. If 11 points are accumulated in a 24-month period, the state can suspend your driver’s license.

How many points are assigned for driving too close to another vehicle?

According to what is established on the official DMV website, this violation adds a total of 3 points. It may be considered a low amount, but if a large number of points have already been accumulated, the limit could be reached.

Actions such as using a cell phone while driving or exceeding the speed limit can add up and cause the 11 points needed to suspend your license to be reached.

What happens if my driver’s license is suspended?

A suspension differs from a revocation, since the former is temporary. The driver loses the right to drive for a defined or indefinite period of time.

In the case of a definite suspension, you must wait for it to end. If it is an indefinite suspension, the reason that caused it must be resolved.