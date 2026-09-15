New York drivers are facing updated penalties for several serious traffic violations after the state changed its driver point system. The new rules took effect on February 16, 2026, increasing the number of points assigned to certain offenses.

The changes affect violations involving speeding, school buses, alcohol and drugs, crashes, and other dangerous driving behavior. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) also expanded the period used to identify persistent violators.

Which driving violations now carry more points?

Some of the biggest changes apply to serious violations that previously carried fewer points or none at all.

Alcohol- or drug-related conviction or incident: 11 points, up from 0.

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points, up from 0.

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points, up from 5.

Speeding in a construction zone: 8 points, with the previous amount based on speed.

Over-height vehicle or bridge strike: 8 points, up from 0.

Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash: 5 points, up from 3.

Failure to exercise due care: 5 points, up from 2.

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points, up from 0.

Speed contests and races: 5 points, up from 0.

The DMV said other existing point assignments remain unchanged. For example, violations involving the use of a mobile phone or portable electronic device while driving continue to carry five points.

What happens if drivers accumulate too many points?

New York’s point system is used to identify persistent violators and can lead to administrative action against drivers who accumulate violations over a certain period.

Under the updated rules, the DMV can now look back 24 months, compared with the previous 18-month period, when determining whether a driver is a persistent violator. This gives the agency a longer period in which to consider qualifying violations.

New York drivers can face higher point penalties for several serious traffic violations under the state's updated rules.

The changes are primarily aimed at drivers who repeatedly commit serious violations. The DMV said the updated rules are intended to help keep dangerous drivers off New York roads while leaving drivers who follow traffic laws unaffected.