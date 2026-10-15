North Carolina has stopped issuing license plate stickers and automatically providing printed vehicle registration cards. The change took effect on October 1, 2026, as the state moved to a digital registration system.

Drivers are still required to register their vehicles and renew their registrations on time. The change only affects how proof of registration is provided. Vehicle owners must also continue to pay the required fees and property taxes and meet the state’s insurance and inspection requirements.

What changes for North Carolina drivers?

Drivers who register a vehicle or renew their registration no longer receive a physical sticker or a printed registration card automatically. Instead, they receive a receipt with information such as the vehicle identification number (VIN), license plate number, and a barcode that inspection stations can scan.

The receipt also includes a link to download a digital copy of the registration card. Drivers can save the PDF on their phones or print it at home for free. Those who prefer a printed copy can get one at a license plate agency or order one by mail for $5.

Do drivers still need to renew their vehicle registration?

The new system does not eliminate registration requirements. Drivers must continue to pay their registration fees and vehicle property taxes on time and maintain continuous insurance coverage.

The change only affects how proof of registration is provided. Vehicle owners must also continue to pay the required fees and property taxes.

Vehicle inspections are also still required. Drivers must complete the necessary inspection no more than 90 days before their registration expires. In 19 North Carolina counties, vehicles must also pass an emissions inspection.

What should drivers do with their old license plate stickers?

The NCDMV recommends removing old registration stickers on or after October 1, 2026. Drivers do not need to display a new sticker because the state no longer requires one.

A printed registration card is also no longer required by law. Law enforcement officers can check a vehicle’s registration status electronically, while inspection stations can use the barcode on the digital registration or other documents to look up the vehicle.

For more information or to download a registration card, drivers can visit the official NCDMV website