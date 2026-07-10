Moisture inside the home is a common problem, especially in houses and apartments with poor ventilation or located in humid climates.

In addition to causing stains and condensation on walls and windows, it can also encourage the appearance of mold and affect the health of those who live there.

Faced with this situation, many people look for simple, inexpensive alternatives that do not involve renovations. In that context, different home tricks that promise to reduce indoor humidity have started to gain popularity.

One of the most talked-about on social media and specialized sites is the so-called “spoon on the window method,” a technique that sparked curiosity because of how easy it is to put into practice.

What does the spoon trick involve?

The procedure is basic and does not require any special product. You only need:

A spoon made of metal (better if it is stainless steel).

Place it in the window frame.

Leave the handle facing inward and the concave part facing outward.

In that position, the spoon creates a cold spot that attracts water vapor before it builds up on the glass, which reduces condensation and prevents water from running down to the sill.

Why does this method work?

The principle behind the trick is physical. When the warm, humid air in the house touches a cold pane of glass, the vapor turns into droplets.

The spoon, having greater thermal conductivity than glass, cools more quickly and turns that area into the preferred place for the vapor to condense.

The result: the water gathers on the spoon and falls outward, which keeps the glass drier and reduces the appearance of mold.

How does this method help avoid bigger problems?

Condensation is the gateway for fungi, black stains, and strong odors. When it accumulates in the windows, it also damages frames, paint, and wood. Reducing those daily droplets improves:

The lifespan of the frame.

The entry of natural light.

The air breathed by those who live in the house.

And although the spoon does not replace a dehumidifier, it does work as a useful support on very humid days.

Other home methods that also help

The spoon trick is quick, but it is worth pairing it with other measures to achieve a healthier environment. These are the most effective:

Ventilate every day

Opening windows for at least 10 minutes allows the air to renew and excess vapor to escape, especially after showering or cooking.

Use dehumidifiers

Electric models extract water from the environment and maintain levels between 40% and 60%, which is the recommended range.

Choose plants that absorb moisture

Fern, pothos, ivy, and bamboo help clean the air and reduce the feeling of confinement.

Place natural products

Coarse salt, rice, charcoal, and baking soda work as inexpensive absorbents in bathrooms, closets, and kitchens.

Fix leaks

If the moisture comes from a broken wall, a damaged pipe, or a leak, it is key to solve the cause to avoid structural damage.