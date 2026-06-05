Walmart eliminated its “coupon overage” policy, which allowed customers to get money back when the value of a coupon exceeded the price of the product. The measure, confirmed in the company’s official policies published on its corporate website, represents the most significant change in years for the millions of consumers who use coupons as a regular savings strategy for their purchases.

The chain also strengthened a series of restrictions that regulate how, when, and what kind of coupons it accepts in its physical stores and on its digital platform. According to Walmart’s official guidelines, the new conditions apply uniformly to all of its locations nationwide.

What changed in Walmart’s coupon policy?

The most important change for those who used coupons heavily is the elimination of “coupon overage”. Before, if a coupon was worth more than the item it was applied to, Walmart refunded the difference to the buyer . That practice — very popular among so-called “extreme couponers” — is no longer in effect.

In addition, Walmart stopped accepting manufacturer coupons presented on mobile devices. To use that type of discount, the coupon must be printed on paper, properly scanned at checkout, and not be expired . The only exception is digital coupons available within Walmart’s official app, which are processed from the phone.

What are the current rules for using coupons at Walmart?

Walmart maintains an active coupon system, but with strict conditions that shoppers need to know before reaching the checkout. The official policy states:

Usage limits

Maximum of 4 identical coupons per shopper per day

One coupon per item purchased in store

“Stacking” is not allowed: two manufacturer coupons cannot be combined on the same product

Coupons Walmart does not accept

Expired coupons, vouchers, or gift certificates

Copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, or sold coupons

Coupons with UPC-A barcodes

Coupons issued by competing chains

For those looking to maximize their savings, the official route remains the Walmart app, which offers its own digital coupons without the restrictions that apply to physical manufacturer coupons.