New York City announced a new measure aimed at strengthening the protection of workers against high temperatures.

Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order with a series of regulations to address the risks of extreme heat in workplaces.

According to the city administration, the initiative is mainly aimed at workers who spend long hours outdoors, affecting sectors such as construction, goods delivery, retail, transportation, warehouses, street vending, and other jobs exposed to temperatures during the summer.

What changed with the new executive order

The order directs several city agencies to develop and distribute safety guides focused on preventing extreme heat for workers.

In addition, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the New York City Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of City Administrative Services will have to prepare multilingual informational materials for workers.

All recommendations intended for workers in indoor spaces must be ready by March 1, 2027.

The agencies under the mayor’s office must also develop and implement prevention plans for heat-related illnesses.

Other key points of this new executive order

In line with the changes, the Department of Buildings will now review heat-related safety requirements at construction sites and will present recommendations before March 1, 2027.

The Department of Health will now have to analyze the relationship between extreme temperatures and workers’ compensation claims, in addition to evaluating the possible consequences of heat-related illnesses.

Thus, the new measures will begin to be drafted over the rest of the year and must be submitted at the beginning of next year.