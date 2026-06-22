The Social Security Administration (SSA) published an important statement through its official website warning about a major problem for benefit recipients: scams involving false threats of benefit suspension.

The SSA warned that criminals often use this type of threat to deceive people and obtain money or personal information.

Information about mass suspensions: the SSA statement everyone should know

In the statement, the agency explained that scammers pretend to be government agencies to contact beneficiaries by phone calls, messages, or emails.

One of the most common scams consists of claiming that Social Security benefits will be suspended immediately if the person does not make the requested payment or does not follow certain instructions.

The SSA emphasizes that these messages are fraudulent and that they are part of scams designed to harm older adults.

SSA warnings for all Social Security beneficiaries

As a rule to keep in mind when receiving any suspicious communication, SSA states that

The Government will never say that a person’s money is in danger and must be transferred to protect it

The Government will never threaten to suspend public benefits if an immediate payment is not made

The Government will never demand payments through apps, cryptocurrencies, bank transfers, or gift cards

The instruction for those who receive these communications is to distrust them immediately and verify the information by contacting official sources.