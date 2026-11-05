The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) confirmed that there will be a free-admission day at the nation’s national parks on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The measure will mark Veterans Day.

According to the National Park Service on its official website, the date is meant to honor those who served in the U.S. armed forces. However, free admission will be limited to U.S. citizens and residents.

Who can enter national parks free on Nov. 11?

According to the NPS official free-admission calendar, the benefit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, will be available to U.S. citizens and residents.

That day, visitors who meet those requirements will be able to enter without paying the standard admission fee at NPS sites that normally charge for access.

Foreign tourists who do not live in the United States, by contrast, will have to pay the required admission fees, including additional charges for nonresidents when applicable.

That distinction is part of the terms set for the 2026 free-admission days.

Which national parks will offer free admission for Veterans Day?

The day will apply to sites managed by the National Park Service that normally charge an entrance fee.

Among the national parks that usually charge admission and will be covered by the benefit are:

Yosemite, in California.

Yellowstone, in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

Grand Teton, in Wyoming.

Acadia, in Maine.

The agency notes that many of its sites already offer free admission year-round. As a result, the November 11 waiver will especially benefit those visiting parks that normally require an entrance fee.